Three Marengo boys competed, won medals in AAU Junior Olympic Games in Iowa

Three Marengo boys participated in the AAU Junior Olympic Games last week, competing in three different karate events and bringing home medals in various categories.
The games were held from Thursday through Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa.
The three Marengo boys were Levi Jerominski, 8, Elijah Lindner, 10, and Lincoln Jerominski, 10, and each competed in Kata, Kobudo and Kumite events, according to Laura Jerominski, who is Levi’s and Lincoln’s mother.
Lincoln won a gold medal in Kata for the combined beginner and novice category for 8 to 10 year olds, Laura Jerominski said. He also won a gold medal in Kumite in the beginner-intermediate lightweight category for 8 to 10 year olds, as well as a bronze medal in Kobudo for 8 to 10 year olds in the beginner-novice category, she said.
Elijah won gold medals in Kobudo for 8 to 10 year olds in the beginner-novice category and in Kumite for 8 to 10 year olds in the beginner-novice, heavy weight category.
Levi won a silver medal in Kumite for 8 to 10 year olds in the beginner-intermediate, lightweight category and a bronze medal in Kobudo for 7 to 8 year olds in the beginner-novice category, Laura Jerominski said.
The three train at Hidden Path Arts, in Marengo, under Sensei Kim Bauman and Sensei Rob Bauman.