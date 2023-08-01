August 01, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Three Marengo boys competed, won medals in AAU Junior Olympic Games in Iowa

By Shaw Local News Network
Three Marengo boys competed in the he AAU Junior Olympic Games from July 27 to July 30, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. From left, Elijah Lindner, 10; Lincoln Jerominski, 10; Sensei Kim Bauman (in red); and Levi Jerominski, 8.

Three Marengo boys competed in the he AAU Junior Olympic Games from July 27 to July 30, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. From left, Elijah Lindner, 10; Lincoln Jerominski, 10; Sensei Kim Bauman (in red); and Levi Jerominski, 8. (Photo provided by Laura Jerominski)

Three Marengo boys participated in the AAU Junior Olympic Games last week, competing in three different karate events and bringing home medals in various categories.

The games were held from Thursday through Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa.

The three Marengo boys were Levi Jerominski, 8, Elijah Lindner, 10, and Lincoln Jerominski, 10, and each competed in Kata, Kobudo and Kumite events, according to Laura Jerominski, who is Levi’s and Lincoln’s mother.

Lincoln Jerominski competed in the he AAU Junior Olympic Games from July 27 to July 30, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Lincoln Jerominski competed in the he AAU Junior Olympic Games from July 27 to July 30, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo provided by Laura Jerominski)

Lincoln won a gold medal in Kata for the combined beginner and novice category for 8 to 10 year olds, Laura Jerominski said. He also won a gold medal in Kumite in the beginner-intermediate lightweight category for 8 to 10 year olds, as well as a bronze medal in Kobudo for 8 to 10 year olds in the beginner-novice category, she said.

Elijah Lindner competed in the he AAU Junior Olympic Games from July 27 to July 30, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Elijah Lindner competed in the he AAU Junior Olympic Games from July 27 to July 30, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo provided by Laura Jerominski)

Elijah won gold medals in Kobudo for 8 to 10 year olds in the beginner-novice category and in Kumite for 8 to 10 year olds in the beginner-novice, heavy weight category.

Levi Jerominski competed in the he AAU Junior Olympic Games from July 27 to July 30, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Levi Jerominski competed in the he AAU Junior Olympic Games from July 27 to July 30, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo provided by Laura Jerominski)

Levi won a silver medal in Kumite for 8 to 10 year olds in the beginner-intermediate, lightweight category and a bronze medal in Kobudo for 7 to 8 year olds in the beginner-novice category, Laura Jerominski said.

Three Marengo boys competed in the he AAU Junior Olympic Games from July 27 to July 30 in Des Moines, Iowa. From left, Sam Leidig, Levi Jerominski, 8; Elijah Lindner, 10; Lincoln Jerominski, 10; and Sensei Rob Bauman.

Three Marengo boys competed in the he AAU Junior Olympic Games from July 27 to July 30 in Des Moines, Iowa. From left, Sam Leidig, Levi Jerominski, 8; Elijah Lindner, 10; Lincoln Jerominski, 10; and Sensei Rob Bauman. (Photo courtesy of Laura Jerominski)

The three train at Hidden Path Arts, in Marengo, under Sensei Kim Bauman and Sensei Rob Bauman.