McHenry County Sheriff’s Office conducts Scott’s Law traffic detail

On July 10, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a Scott’s Law traffic detail. Efforts were focused on various roads throughout the county, ensuring motorists were following Scott’s Law.

Scott’s Law mandates that upon approaching any stationary vehicle with flashing emergency lights, including commercial trucks and cars, all approaching vehicles must slow down, change lanes if possible and proceed with caution.

In total, the traffic unit issued 49 traffic citations and nine traffic warnings with the following highlights:

24 Scott’s Law violations

One misdemeanor speeding citation

One child restraint violation citation

One license classification violation

Two electronic communication violations

20 citations for various traffic violations

Nine warnings for various traffic violations

Scott’s Law aims to protect emergency workers on the side of the road, and traffic details are conducted throughout the year to help raise awareness for the safety of roadside first responders.