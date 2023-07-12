Four parks in Lake in the Hills will be renovated based on resident input

Lake in the Hills Parks and Recreation Department wants residents to participate in focus groups that will determine what upgrades will be added to four parks in the village.

Three parks in the Meadowbrook subdivision will be replaced: Avalon, Celebration and Nature’s View parks. Jaycee Park will also be receiving upgrades.

All three parks in Meadowbrook are within less than a mile away from each other, so it is important the upgrades are not repeated from location to location, said Trevor Bosack, Parks and Recreation Department director.

“Their uses are complementary,” Bosack said. “Then you can visit three different parks all within walking distance of your residence and have three unique experiences.”

All four parks are expected to have the upgrades completed in 2024.

Jaycee Park, 61 Oakleaf Road, also is expected to receive upgrades. The Park currently has a basketball court and a playground. The Parks and Recreation Department announced in a news release that “alternative recreation uses” could be added because it is close to businesses and Algonquin Road.

The community focus groups will allow the department to create ideas based on who lives there and what features would be the most useful for those who frequent the parks.

“If the demographics have changed potentially to older adults, maybe having more sitting areas or shade structures versus a playground might be up for the conversation,” Bosack said.

Anyone wanting to serve on a focus group can fill out an interest form at lith.org/park-projects by Friday, July 14. Focus groups will meet once or twice a month through the end of this year.

The focus groups meeting calendar and updates will be provided at the Parks and Recreation board meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 18.

“We look forward to continuing to create welcoming multi-generational spaces within the village for all to enjoy,” Bosack said.

Bosack also hopes to create a parks master plan soon that will provide a guide for the next 10 to 15 years in parks planning. The goal is to determine any gaps in services or trends, such as pickleball, that could be included in future parks.

“I’m excited to get that put together so we have another resource to rely on as we review our upcoming park and playground replacement projects,” Bosack said.