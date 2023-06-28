90-year-old Crystal Lake man on strict running regimen offers motivation to runners

George Diedrichs, a 90-year-old who’s been on a strict running regimen for 55 years, met with a weekly running group called Hillstriders on Tuesday evening in Crystal Lake.

Although the air quality was bad because of the haze caused by the Canadian wildfires, the Hillstriders still showed up, ready to run.

Much like the committed running group, Diedrichs runs outdoors every single morning, no matter the weather.

“I feel like I’m making people happy, and that makes me happy.” — George Diedrichs, 90 year old Crystal Lake man on strict running regimen.

An inspiration among many within the local running community, Diedrichs believes it is a two-way street.

“When people tell me that I inspire them, they may not know that they actually inspire me,” Diedrichs said. “I feel like I’m making people happy, and that makes me happy.”

When asked if he ever feels a lack of motivation when he wakes up to run every morning, Diedrichs didn’t waste any time saying the thought never even crosses his mind.

He also shared valuable advice for fellow runners struggling with motivation.

George Diedrichs posing with members of the Hillstriders running club at Crystal Lake Beach on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Bill Freskos)

“I just know that I’m going to do it. There’s never any morning where I feel like I just don’t want to get up.” Diedrichs said, “For most runners, the hardest part is getting out the door. Once you get out that door, it’s easy from there.”

Diedrichs emphasizes that one of the main reasons he maintains such a strict regimen is because he recognizes the health benefits of exercise. After 55 years of consistent practice, he has no plans to stop.

“My heart doesn’t know the difference if I skip a day or not,” Diedrichs said with a laugh.