Crystal Lake’s street resurfacing program doing over 20 streets this summer

Crystal Lake Public Works’ program to renew city roads is underway and could take until July to complete.
Crystal Lake Public Works officials said all concrete work will be done at the 21 locations before moving onto asphalt work, which is being done by Arrow Road Construction. It is estimated to take about four weeks to complete the 4.5 miles of concrete work.
So far, Congress Parkway and Federal Drive have been paved.
Along with road resurfacing, sidewalks ramps will be updated to meet American with Disabilities Act standards and curbs will be replaced, as needed. Before asphalt starts, contractors will fill holes in the road with stones.
In order to prioritize what streets needed the construction, a computer program provides a rating for the streets based on potholes, cracks, base movements and rutting. Then, the public works team assesses the streets in-person to confirm, said Matt Farmer, deputy director of public works and engineering.
Asphalt work will include removing the surface, repairing and compacting the stone base and installing new asphalt layers. It is expected to take four to five days to complete and cars are able to drive on the newly installed asphalt within a few hours after the work is completed.
Streets are not expected to fully close, and the team tries to allow through traffic especially for neighborhood streets, Farmer said.
Once all construction is done, the new pavement surfaces should last for up to 20 years. The total cost of the project is just over $1.5 million, Farmer said.
Congress Parkway is also experiencing roundabout construction at Exchange Drive by the Metra station. Another roundabout will be created on Congress Parkway at Federal Drive once the first one is completed.
Currently, the detour for the roundabout is posted to use Route 14 from Main Street to Pingree Road.
The Dole Avenue reconstruction project spanning from Lake Shore Drive to Crystal Lake Avenue is expected to start in mid-July. The project was just approved by the City Council last week.
Full pavement reconstruction, water main replacement, new sidewalks and bike lane enhancements will be done over the two-year project.
“That’ll be a longer term fix for that road,” Farmer said. “Next year, there’ll be rework to the parade route.”
The streets to be repaved this summer in Crystal Lake are:
- Hunter Trail, from Alexandra Boulevard to Swanson Road.
- Rolling Hills Drive, from Alexandra Boulevard to city limits.
- Alexandra Boulevard, from Rolling Hills Drive to Swanson Drive.
- Quail Way, from Rolling Hills Drive to Hunter Trail.
- Grouse Way, from Alexandra Boulevard to Hunter Trail.
- Gander Way, from Alexandra Boulevard to Rolling Hills Drive.
- Ganger Court, from Gander Lane to the cul de sac.
- Congress Parkway, from Federal Drive to Exchange Drive.
- Congress Parkway, from Exchange Drive to Pingree approach.
- Federal Drive, from Congress Parkway to truck entrance south.
- Kings Gate Lane, from Village Road to Miller Road.
- Caledonia Lane, from Mooreland Lane to King Gate Lane.
- Moorland Lane, from Village Road to Kings Gate Lane.
- Goldsboro Lane, from Village Road to Andover Lane.
- Queensport Drive, from Village Road to Andover Lane.
- Sandalwood Lane, from Amberwood Drive to Dovercliff Way.
- Whitehall Way, from Dovercliff Way to Boxwood Drive.
- Dovercliff Way, from Amberwood Drive to Amberwood Drive.
- Dartmoor Drive, from the west cul de sac to Virginia Road.
- Dartmoor Drive, from Virginia Road to the east cul de sac.
- Caroline Alley, from Caroline Street to Center Street.