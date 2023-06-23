Crystal Lake’s street resurfacing program doing over 20 streets this summer

Crystal Lake Public Works’ program to renew city roads is underway and could take until July to complete.

Crystal Lake Public Works officials said all concrete work will be done at the 21 locations before moving onto asphalt work, which is being done by Arrow Road Construction. It is estimated to take about four weeks to complete the 4.5 miles of concrete work.

So far, Congress Parkway and Federal Drive have been paved.

Along with road resurfacing, sidewalks ramps will be updated to meet American with Disabilities Act standards and curbs will be replaced, as needed. Before asphalt starts, contractors will fill holes in the road with stones.

In order to prioritize what streets needed the construction, a computer program provides a rating for the streets based on potholes, cracks, base movements and rutting. Then, the public works team assesses the streets in-person to confirm, said Matt Farmer, deputy director of public works and engineering.

Asphalt work will include removing the surface, repairing and compacting the stone base and installing new asphalt layers. It is expected to take four to five days to complete and cars are able to drive on the newly installed asphalt within a few hours after the work is completed.

Streets are not expected to fully close, and the team tries to allow through traffic especially for neighborhood streets, Farmer said.

Once all construction is done, the new pavement surfaces should last for up to 20 years. The total cost of the project is just over $1.5 million, Farmer said.

Congress Parkway is also experiencing roundabout construction at Exchange Drive by the Metra station. Another roundabout will be created on Congress Parkway at Federal Drive once the first one is completed.

Currently, the detour for the roundabout is posted to use Route 14 from Main Street to Pingree Road.

The Dole Avenue reconstruction project spanning from Lake Shore Drive to Crystal Lake Avenue is expected to start in mid-July. The project was just approved by the City Council last week.

Full pavement reconstruction, water main replacement, new sidewalks and bike lane enhancements will be done over the two-year project.

“That’ll be a longer term fix for that road,” Farmer said. “Next year, there’ll be rework to the parade route.”

The streets to be repaved this summer in Crystal Lake are: