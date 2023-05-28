McHenry County Treasurer’s Office waives fee to pay property taxes online

The McHenry County Treasurer’s Office is waiving fees for people who want to pay their property taxes online by electronic check.

According to a news release, those paying via E-Check, through the portal on the Treasurer’s Office website or by phone, will not incur fees for their 2022 property taxes, which are due June 12 for the first installment and Sept. 12 for the second installment. In past years, those paying electronically did incur a user fee.

To pay property taxes electronically via E-Check, visit treasurer.mchenrycountyil.gov, click “Look Up/Pay Your Tax Bill” and click “Pay Taxes” to begin the process. To pay by phone, call 877-690-3729, and enter jurisdiction code 2301 at the prompt. When paying via E-Check, write down the payment confirmation code for your records.

Property taxes also can be paid by mail (do not send cash) by visiting the Treasurer’s Office during regular business hours, or at many participating local banks. Click here for a list of payment options and requirements. If paying in person, bring a copy or a duplicate copy of your tax bill.

For more information, call the Treasurer’s Office at 815-334-4260 or email treasurer@mchenrycountyil.gov.