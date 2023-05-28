Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois announces 19th annual Thin Mint Sprint

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois will host its 19th annual Thin Mint Sprint fundraising 5K fun run/walk from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 16 in partnership with the Fox River Grove Memorial Library Running Club.

The race route will begin and end at Lions Park in Fox River Grove and take participants through scenic streets and neighborhoods along the Fox River for a timed run, ending with a post-race party. Registration is $35 per person from April 29 until July 31, $40 per person from August 1 through September 15 and $45 per person on race day, September 16. The registration fee includes a Thin Mint Sprint T-shirt, chipped-timing bib, medal, fun patch, box of official Girl Scout Thin Mints Cookies and extra swag items. Race packet pick-up will be available the week of September 3. Registration can be completed online at girlscoutsni.org/tms.

All funds raised through the 19th Annual Thin Mint Sprint will support GSNI’s financial assistance programs ensuring increased access for more local Girl Scout memberships, activities and leadership experiences.