Driver trapped in vehicle after crash in Richmond

Richmond — Richmond Township Fire Protection units responded to the 7800 block of Tryon Grove Road for a two-vehicle auto accident at 8:30 p.m. Monday in which one driver was trapped inside.

Richmond fire units found two vehicles, one with moderate damage, and another vehicle on its side off the road with heavy damage and the driver trapped inside. Deputy Chief Eric Schwind said it took responders 40 minutes to free the driver. A medical helicopter was requested but was unavailable.

One patient was transported to Northwestern McHenry hospital in moderate condition. A second patient was treated and released at the scene.

Richmond fire units where assisted by fire and EMS units from Wonder Lake, Hebron, Alden-Greenwood, Spring Grove and McHenry Township. Police departments assisting were Richmond and the McHenry County Sheriff.

The accident investigation is being conducted by the McHenry County sheriff’s police.

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District reminds motorists to use caution when driving and for all passengers to wear their seatbelts.