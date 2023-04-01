Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre roof collapses from storm during concert; 1 killed, 28 injured: fire chief

The Apollo Theatre in Belvidere suffered a roof collapse from severe weather during a Friday night concert, killing one person and injuring 28 others, The Associated Press reported.

The Belvidere Police Department said the collapse occurred as a heavy storm rolled through the area and that calls began coming from the theater at 7:48 p.m. It said that an initial assessment was that a tornado had caused the damage.

Morbid Angel, an American heavy metal band, was scheduled to perform a concert there Friday night, according to the theater’s website. Doors for the show opened at 6 p.m.

In a social media post published at 8:52 p.m. Friday, the band announced its solidarity for all affected, and said the show was canceled.

“We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe,” the band wrote on Facebook. “We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home.”

Severe storms tore through northern Illinois Friday night, sparking tornado warnings, hail and high winds. Power was knocked out to more than 57,500 ComEd customers, according to the company’s outage map.

Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement late Friday saying his office is keeping a close eye as the harrowing event unfurls.

“My administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere tonight,” Pritkzer wrote in a tweet. “I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can. As we learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities.”

State Rep. Dave Vella, D-Rockford, also issued a statement shortly after 9 p.m. Vella also represents Belvidere in the 68th District.

“We just learned that the Apollo in Belvidere has partially collapsed,” Vella wrote in a Facebook post. “It seems [sic] they might be individuals hurt and in bad shape. I understand this might be hard for our community. Please pray for them and prepare with me to help those that need it. We are nothing if we don’t take care of our neighbors. Good luck and god bless to all.”

First responders from surrounding agencies across the region reportedly sent aid to Belvidere.

The Associated Press contributed.