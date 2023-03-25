Registration open for McHenry County College’s Gardenfest

The latest gardening trends, tools and techniques will be explored at Gardenfest, a daylong series of seminars and workshops for gardeners of every skill level, set for this April.

The event runs 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at McHenry County College, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

Attendees can choose from more than 15 breakout sessions presented by industry experts covering topics such as native plants, tree and shrub selection, garden design, vegetable gardening, pollinators, growing and caring for grapes weed management and more.

The morning keynote, Adding Color with Annuals, will be presented by Kim Hartmann, a landscape designer and professional horticulturalist with more than 35 years of experience, according to a news release. The session will teach attendees how to create beautiful combinations of color, texture and form to establish a long season of bloom and keep outdoor spaces fresh and fun.

Registration costs $45 and is now open at mchenry.edu/gardenfest. Fee includes lunch.

The registration deadline is March 31; no refunds will be issued after this date. Tickets can also be bought on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the event for an extra $5 as long as seats are available.