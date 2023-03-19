Harvard Fire Department: Saturday meat packing plant blaze caused $1 million in damage

A Harvard Fire Department official said a fire at Olague Farms Meat Packing, Inc., 22701 Oak Grove Road, caused $1 million in damage to the building and contents Saturday night.
“Three-quarters of the building is destroyed,” Battalion Chief Steve Harter said Sunday.
Firefighters were called at about 7:44 p.m. Harter said, and arrived to the scene three minutes later to find a working fire with flames coming from the building. Several other McHenry County and nearby fire departments were called to provide aid at the scene and cover other calls for the department. He did not have a complete listing of the other departments that provided help, Harter said.
Crews remained on the scene until 2 a.m. Sunday, checking for hotspots and providing overhaul on the site. No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire, he added.
The Illinois Fire Marshal is investigating the blaze, Harter said.