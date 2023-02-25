McHenry County College partnership covers costs of early education degrees, certificates

Students looking to pursue a career in early childhood education can now complete their degree or certificate with their tuition covered through McHenry County College’s partnership with the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Education.

ECACE is a statewide initiative with the goal of improving the skills of the early childhood workforce through scholarships and other support.

Those currently working in the early childhood field and looking to advance in their career can take advantage of the ECACE scholarship, which covers the full cost of attendance for qualified students. Full qualifications are listed at mchenry.edu/ecace.

Those currently enrolled at least part time at MCC, currently taking an early childhood education class and pursuing a certificate or degree in early childhood education at MCC automatically qualify for the grant, which requires no separate application. It covers tuition, related textbooks and a laptop.

MCC offers an associate degree as well as certificates in early childhood education.