Environmental Defenders of McHenry County offering three $2K scholarships

The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County is offering up to three scholarships of $2,000 each to high school seniors planning to pursue careers related to environmental or sustainability studies or conservation.

To be eligible, applicants must reside and attend high school in McHenry County; have volunteer experience working in the areas of environment, conservation and related organizations; have a recent high school transcript with a respectable GPA; and provide two letters of recommendation with one being from a high school teacher.

The students must plan to attend an accredited college or university and complete an essay on their goals and aspirations in regard to the environment and plans for future study.

Applications are available online at mcdef.org/scholarship-and-internships and at the office of the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County, 110 S. Johnson St., Suite 106, in Woodstock.

Applicants cannot be a relative of an Environmental Defenders board member or staff. The application and accompanying documents are due in the Environmental Defenders office no later than April 1.