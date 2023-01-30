McHenry County Sheriff’s Office offers scholarship

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will award more than $58,000 in college scholarships, including one worth $500 to a McHenry County student, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The scholarship can be applied to tuition, books and fees only. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the state of Illinois. Full-time online learning is acceptable.

Applications are available at the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, 2200 N. Seminary Ave, Woodstock, or online at www.ilsheriff.org.

Students must complete the application, answer an essay question and return all documentation to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office by March 15, or the documents must be mailed and postmarked by March 15.