McHenry County College board approves flat tax levy

The McHenry County College Board of Trustees unanimously approved a flat tax levy of about $28.7 million for the coming tax year.

Under state law, the college could have asked for 5% more in total property taxes plus on any new construction. The increase normally is tied to the rate of inflation, but because it exceeds 5% this year, the increase is limited to 5%.

The college has maintained a flat tax levy for nine of the past 10 years, which the college in a news release said has saved individual property owners, on average, a total of $11.93 annually.

The college also highlighted its tuition rate, which it said is second lowest this year among 39 Illinois community colleges. McHenry County College students pay $128.25 per credit hour, while the state average tuition per credit hour is $153.46