November 12, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
McHenry County Local News

McHenry County College board approves flat tax levy

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar)

The McHenry County College Board of Trustees unanimously approved a flat tax levy of about $28.7 million for the coming tax year.

Under state law, the college could have asked for 5% more in total property taxes plus on any new construction. The increase normally is tied to the rate of inflation, but because it exceeds 5% this year, the increase is limited to 5%.

The college has maintained a flat tax levy for nine of the past 10 years, which the college in a news release said has saved individual property owners, on average, a total of $11.93 annually.

The college also highlighted its tuition rate, which it said is second lowest this year among 39 Illinois community colleges. McHenry County College students pay $128.25 per credit hour, while the state average tuition per credit hour is $153.46