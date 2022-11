The League of Women Voters of McHenry County will host its November meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ridgefield Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church, 8505 Church St. in Crystal Lake.

The league will talk about the Nov. 8 election and make plans for its spring activities. The public is welcome.

Any questions can be directed to LWVmc07@gmail.com or posted on the League of Women Voters of McHenry County Facebook page.