HyperStitch to adds Granted Engineering’s 3D-printed products for RVs

HyperStitch Inc. of Marengo, known for custom branded products like shirts, caps, mugs, blankets and local spirit wear, now will offer the products of Granted Engineering at its 219 E. Grant Highway location.

Granted Engineering co-owners Katherine and Phil Grant are Marengo residents who launched two product lines for RVs and power wheelchairs in 2021.

“Our products are our own designs which fill a gap in the retail market for RVs and power wheelchair users,” Katherine Grant said in a news release. “There are items we needed for our own RV that we couldn’t find, so we created them. The power wheelchair joysticks allow individuals to customize a wheelchair to meet his or her needs by choosing the shape, size, and color of the joystick.”

HyperStitch customers will now be able to purchase RV accessories, power wheelchair replacement joysticks, and a collection of 3D printed toys in addition to HyperStitch’s regular offerings of custom embroidered clothing, patches, blankets and caps in hundreds of thread colors.

Founded in 1996 and purchased by Sara White in 2018, HyperStitch’s custom screen print services allow businesses and organizations to brand wearables and promotional products for spirit wear, corporate events, expos, conferences and gifts.

For more information, go to www.HyperStitch.com and www.GrantedEngineering.com.