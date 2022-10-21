Rotary Rocks Raue Center returns with Fleetwood Mac cover band

The annual Rotary Rocks Raue Center fundraiser will feature “Fleetwood Max: The Definitive Fleetwood Mac Tribute” this November.

The Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers uses money raised from the concert – to take place 8 p.m. Nov. 5 – to support local organizations.

“Fleetwood Max truly brings the music of Fleetwood Mac to life,” Raue Center Board President Tim Paul said in a statement. “From the haunting, melodic sounds of Stevie Nicks to the driving beats of Mick Fleetwood, it makes for a night audiences won’t soon forget.”

Tickets for the show start at $45 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org, via the box office at 815-356-9212 or in person at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.

The Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers was founded in 1989 and is part of Rotary International. The Rotary Rocks the Raue fundraiser was developed in 2021.