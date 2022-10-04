McHenry County College to host job fairs as part of National Manufacturing Month

McHenry County College Workforce Development and the Manufacturing Pathways Consortium have teamed up to recognize National Manufacturing Month this October with job fairs, plant tours and career expos.

The nationwide event is held each year to celebrate modern manufacturing, dispel some of the common misconceptions around the manufacturing industry and inspire the future generation of manufacturers, according to a news release from the college.

Founded in 2019, the Manufacturing Pathways Consortium is made up of 200 local manufacturers, educators and community partners working together to strengthen the employment pipeline within the manufacturing industry, the release states.

McHenry County College offers several training programs to prepare students for careers in manufacturing, as well as apprenticeships where students receive on-the-job training while earning a salary and benefits. These students also have the full cost of their MCC education covered by the participating employer.

Some of the events taking place during National Manufacturing Month include: