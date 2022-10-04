Bethany Lutheran Church of Crystal Lake to feature Chicago jazz artist

Bethany Lutheran Church of Crystal Lake will feature Chicago jazz artist Christy Bennett for a performance of her Forgotten Songwriters program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at its 76 W. Crystal Lake Ave. location.

Bennett focuses on the work of women, particularly those who are Black, indigenous and people of color, according to a news release. Forgotten Songwriters features music by some of Bennett’s favorite female songwriters from the 30s and 40s, as well as stories about their backgrounds and careers.

Bennett has a degree in vocal performance from DePaul University and has taught voice and piano at the Academy of Music and Art. She is the director of development and personnel at Access Contemporary Music.

The concert will be hosted by the church with a free-will collection.

For more information, go to bethanylc.com.