Friends of the Old Courthouse, City of Woodstock offering guided tour

The city of Woodstock will offer “Dusty Boots” tours of McHenry County’s Old Courthouse and Sheriff’s House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

This is the second run of Dusty Boots tours, and both buildings will be viewed, including the concrete deck of the connector building.

Friends of the Old Courthouse’s docents will share brief historical information, point out major changes and explain prior and future uses of the space during the 30-minute guided tours.

The pre-Civil War building is a construction zone so visitors should expect dusty conditions, according to a news release. Visitors also must sign a waiver, be 10 years of age or older, wear closed-toe shoes and able to navigate stairs.

Walk-ins are accepted but not guaranteed. Reservations can be made at https://signup.com/go/fmiceXD.