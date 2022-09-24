How does McHenry County fare health-wise? Health department to present survey findings

McHenry County residents can learn more about the current health status of their community by attending the Healthier McHenry County presentation this month.

Since 2006, the McHenry County Department of Health and its community partners have collaborated to conduct a community health assessment and community health improvement plan, according to a news release. This process includes comprehensive data collection and analysis that describes the health status of a population, identifies areas for health improvement, and develops a plan using measurable goals and objectives.

McHenry County health department presenters speaking on behalf of the Healthier McHenry County collaboration will address the study’s framework and what health concerns were found.

The event will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in McHenry County College’s Luecht Auditorium, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

For information, call the McHenry County Department of Health at 815-334-4510.