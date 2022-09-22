McHenry County students selected for Illinois Theatre Association’s production of ‘Shrek’

A Prairie Ridge High School student will play Fiona in the Illinois Theatre Association’s musical production of “Shrek” this January, joined by students from across McHenry County who earned roles on the cast, crew and orchestra.

Production will take place in January during the annual Illinois High School Theatre Festival at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal.

Elena Akerberg of Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake will play Fiona, the production’s female lead, according to the festival’s website.

Other area participants include Brayden Follett of Jacobs High School in Algonquin, Claire Jansen of Prairie Ridge High School, Felisa Lascano of Hampshire High School, Zach Ulmer of Huntley High School, McKenna Sharkey of Cary-Grove High School, Teagan Sharkey of Cary-Grove High School, Joseph Timberlake of Crystal Lake South High School and Audrey Wagner of Hampshire High School.

Emma Swiersz of Huntley High School will be part of the technical crew for the performances, and Trini Feng of Crystal Lake South High School will play the keyboard in the orchestra.