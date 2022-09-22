Large gas leak in Nunda Township prompts road closures, no evacuations

A large gas leak Wednesday afternoon in Nunda Township, caused by construction crews striking a gas line, prompted road closures but no evacuations, official said.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District was notified a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday of a ruptured gas line in the area of Route 176 and Nish Road east of Prairie Grove and south of Holiday Hills, spokesman Alex Vucha said in an email.

By shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, the gas had been shut off, with no immediate hazard present, Vucha said. About 20 homes were left without gas as a result, and no estimate was available on how long they would be without it.

The roads in the area, which includes Nish Road between Route 176 and Valley View Road, will be closed for an “undetermined amount of time” due to the amount of gas being released from the line, Vucha said. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, no residential or business evacuations had been requested and no injuries had been reported.

The line that was struck is large and non-residential, Vucha said. Nicor Gas is assessing the damage to the line.