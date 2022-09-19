League of Women Voters of McHenry County plans open house after canceling two candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of McHenry County canceled the forum scheduled this past week for Senate District 32 candidates and the upcoming ones for the McHenry County clerk and treasurer races.

It did not receive enough interest from the public to justify the forums, the group said in a news release.

The League of Women Voters of McHenry County invites voters instead to an open house from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the commons area of McHenry County College in Building B where candidates running for the McHenry County Board as well as county clerk and treasurer will be invited.

Volunteers will be available to help voters identify what new districts they live in and which candidates will be on their ballot.