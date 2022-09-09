Monkeypox vaccine available in McHenry County for those at high risk

The McHenry County Department of Health has the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine available to help prevent monkeypox and is scheduling appointments for eligible individuals.

The vaccine includes two doses, with at least four weeks between doses. The most common side effects of the vaccine include redness and itchiness at the injection site. as well as tiredness, headache, nausea, chills and muscle pain.

The following Illinois residents or those who attend a college or university in Illinois are eligible for the JYNNEOS vaccine:

All gay, bisexual and other men or transgender people who have sex with men or transgender people;

Sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender identity;

People who have had close contact within the past 14 days with someone with suspected or confirmed monkeypox;

People who had close contact with others at a venue or event or within a social group in the past 14 days where a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case was identified;

Laboratory workers who routinely perform monkeypox virus testing; and

Clinicians who have had a high-risk occupational exposure.

Monkeypox is a disease that does not spread easily, according to the county health department.

It can spread between people who have close contact with someone who has the virus, contact with body fluids or monkeypox sores, or contact with items contaminated with fluids from monkeypox sores. The virus can also spread between people through respiratory droplets typically in a close setting, such as the same household or a healthcare setting.

Monkeypox virus can survive outside the body, and disinfection is recommended for people who isolate at home, regardless of whether they live alone, the health department said. Common household disinfectants can kill the monkeypox virus.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment with the McHenry County Department of Health by calling 815-334-4500. Walk-in monkeypox vaccine opportunities will also be available from 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at UpRising Bakery and Café, 2104 W. Algonquin Road, Lake in the Hills, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at McHenry County College, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake.

Research on monkeypox continues to develop, the county health department said. It recommended its website – bit.ly/MCDHMPV – as a source for most up-to-date and credible information about monkeypox, how it spreads, symptoms and ways to prevent it.