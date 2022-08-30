This year’s corn maze at Richardson Farm in Spring Grove celebrates 60 years of James Bond

This year’s corn maze at the Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove is all about 007 and the many faces of James Bond.

Starting Sept. 10, visitors can trek through portraits of the five biggest stars to portray the iconic spy. Depicted are Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

This year’s maze features 10.3 miles of trails across 28 acres, but with numerous points of entry and exit, the journey through the corn can be as brief or as lengthy as desired, according to a news release.

Along with its maze, Richardson Adventure Farm also offers a 50-foot observation tower, train rides, a carousel, picnic areas, wagon rides, a zipline, 150- and 100-foot slides, a petting zoo, pumpkin patch and pedal kart tracks.

Located at 909 English Prairie Road in Spring Grove, the farm will be open Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 10 to Oct. 30.

The cost to enter is $18 for those 13 and older, $16 for children 3 to 12 and free for those two years and younger. Weekend pricing increases in October to $18 for ages 3 to 12 and $24 for 13 and up. Group discounts are available, as well as campfire and picnic site rentals.

For more information, go to richardsonfarm.com.