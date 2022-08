The McHenry County Retired Teachers Association is seeking applicants for its Excellence in Education grant program for public school teachers in McHenry County.

These awards will provide additional funds so students can participate in special classroom and school projects. Any public school is eligible to apply for one of these grants.

Information and the application form are available at www.mcrta.org. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 31, 2022. Awards will be announced in January 2023.