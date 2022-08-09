Relieve stress with Tai Chi at MCC’s upcoming Experts and Insights series

Learn how to incorporate principles of Tai Chi to improve everything from flexibility and strength to balance and posture at McHenry County College’s latest Experts and Insights educational speaker series, Tai Chi for Health, Relaxation and Fitness.

The class is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in the college’s Luecht Auditorium, 8900 US Highway 14 in Crystal Lake. The session will be presented by health and fitness instructor Jim Blaz.

Blaz has taught classes at MCC for more than 30 years and is a certified personal trainer, health and fitness instructor, strength and conditioning specialist, industrial ergonomist, weightlifting instructor and occupational therapist. He also is the lead therapist and clinic director for PRES Therapy in Crystal Lake, On-Site Occupational Therapist and Fitness Specialist for Stryker in Cary, and coach for True Lacrosse in Lombard.

The session is free and open to the public. Registration is requested but walk-ins are welcome. Interested participants can register and learn more at mchenry.edu/experts.