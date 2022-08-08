August 08, 2022
McHenry County Conservation Foundation appoints new director

McHenry County Conservation District Trustee Carolyn Campbell is McHenry County Board Chairman Mike Buehler's choice to replace Jessica Phillips, who resigned in November.

The McHenry County Conservation Foundation Board of Directors has welcomed Carolyn Campbell as its newest Director.

Campbell currently represents district 2 on the McHenry County Board. Before her appointment as a County Board member, she served as a McHenry County Conservation District Trustee from 2017 to 2022.

Campbell joins the foundation’s nine other sitting directors who help further its mission to support, sustain and advance the work of the McHenry County Conservation District and its partners.