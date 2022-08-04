Crystal Lake Raiders offer free registration for players ages 12, 13

The Crystal Lake Raiders youth football program needs players of 12 and 13 years old to help fill out its rosters at those levels.

The Raiders are offering free registration to the first 12- and 13-year-olds who sign up for their program. Those who contact the organization first will be given a code that will allow them to register free of charge. When the spots fill, the deal will end, so people are encouraged to apply quickly.

The Raiders have solid numbers with younger players, but want to add to their 12U and 13U groups to ensure their players have a better experience.

The organization can be reached at www.clraiders.net or by calling 847-774-9695.