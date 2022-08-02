McHenry County Conservation Foundation awarded $10k grant from Enbridge

The McHenry County Conservation Foundation was awarded a $10,000 community investment grant from Enbridge’s Fueling Futures program to assist with restoration efforts of 21 acres at McHenry County Conservation District’s Glacial Park site in Ringwood.

Encompassing 3,439 acres, Glacial Park is one of the largest contiguous areas of publicly managed land in McHenry County, according to a press release. More than 85,000 people visit the site annually. Funds provided by the Enbridge Fueling Futures program will be used to buy a portion of the rich and diverse native seed mix necessary to convert land from current row crop production to high-quality prairie grassland.

The project ties together several hundred acres of restored and managed land within Glacial Park and supports the conservation of numerous threatened or endangered species. The restoration work will decrease sedimentation runoff into the north branch of Nippersink Creek. The land conversion also will improve the ability of the area to recharge groundwater, which is where McHenry County residents receive 100% of their drinking water. The total cost for this project is $99,965 and the foundation is seeking additional support for the work.