McHenry Outdoor Theater to host Shows Before the Shows July 29-30

In addition to showings of “Lightyear” and “Thor: Love and Thunder”, moviegoing early birds can also enjoy an evening of trivia, raffles and prizes on Friday, July 29 and a night of mysticism and mind-reading on Saturday, July 30 at the McHenry Outdoor Theater.

A bounce house will also be on site both nights with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. at 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road in Lakemoor.

The Friday night festivities will be presented by McHenry Area Rotary. A portion of all concession sales will go to the Rotary to be put toward its charitable endeavors. There will be trivia contests with Blues, Brews & BBQ ticket packages and Outdoor Theater passes as prizes. One or more 50-50 raffles will also take place.

On Saturday, Joe Diamond will present an all-ages show before the movie showings begin. The popular entertainer will demonstrate his “psychic and mystic prowess” according to a press release from the theater.

Both sets of pre-movie activities will take place near the concession stand. Admission to the McHenry Outdoor Theater is $12 per adult, $6 for children aged three to 11, seniors and military personnel and free for kids younger than three. A $12 per-carload special is available on Tuesday nights and season passes are also available.

For more information about McHenry Outdoor Theater, visit goldenagecinemas.com.