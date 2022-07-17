Community Foundation for McHenry County awards three Transformational Grants

The Community Foundation for McHenry County is celebrating the third year of its Transformational Grant program, which offers funding to support groundbreaking programs, provide innovative services and be a source of positive change in McHenry County. This year’s grant recipients are:

Harvard Community Senior Center received a $75,000 grant for its Reducing Health Disparities Through Cultivating Health Ministries program. This is the third year of Transformational Grant funding for this project, which has received a total of $207,000. This year’s funding will be used to expand the number of new health ministries working to reduce health disparities for older adults and Latinx populations by providing access to screenings, education, support and community care through churches across the county.

One Million Monarchs received a $60,800 grant for its Supporting Grieving Teens in McHenry County project. The mission of One Million Monarchs is to provide a safe space for grieving teens to heal following the loss of a parent, sibling or close friend. The grant will expand counseling services, group and parental support groups and grief retreats.

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County received a grant of $70,800 for its Raices Latinas: Agriculture in McHenry County project. The goal of the program is to bring residents of McHenry County together to learn about and celebrate the contributions of the Latinx community in shaping our rich agricultural history.

For information about the Community Foundation of McHenry County or its Transformational Grant program, call 815-338-4483 or email connect@thecfmc.org.