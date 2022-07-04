McHenry VFW Post 4600 donates to Midwest Veterans Closet

McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600 made a donation of $50,000 to Midwest Veterans Closet on June 8 in McHenry.

Located in North Chicago, Midwest Veterans Closet provides food and goods to veterans, many of whom are experiencing homelessness, free of cost.

VFW Post 4600 partners with Midwest Veterans Closet and its Groceries Galore program on the second Wednesday of every month. All area veterans in need of food can come to the post at 3002 W. Route 120 in McHenry from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 6 for the next food pantry drive-thru event.