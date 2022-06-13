Early voting now available more places in McHenry County

Ten additional early voting locations have opened in McHenry County for the June 28 primary election.

People registered to vote in McHenry County now have 11 sites to cast their ballots early, regardless of where in the county they live.

The location include the McHenry County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road in Woodstock; McHenry Township Office, 3703 N. Richmond Road in Johnsburg; Algonquin Township Office, 3702 Route 14 in Crystal Lake; McHenry City Hall, 333 S. Green St.; Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate; Nunda Township Office 3510 Bay Road in Crystal Lake; Huntley Park District, 12015 Mill St. in Huntley; the Cary Area Public Library, 1606 Three Oaks Road in Cary; the Algonquin Area Public Library, 2600 Harnish Drive in Algonquin; Dunham Township Office, 107 Airport Road in Harvard; and Marengo City Hall, 132 E. Prairie St.

All of these locations are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday this week. All but the Dunham Township Office and Marengo City Hall will be open 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The following week, June 20 through June 24, the McHenry County Administration Building, McHenry Township Office, Algonquin Township Office, McHenry City Hall, Lake in the Hills Village Hall and Nunda Township Office will be open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting will also be available at these locations 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 and 8:30 to 7 p.m. June 27.

The Nunda Township Office, Huntley Park District, Cary Area Public Library, Algonquin Area Public Library, Dunham Township Office and Marengo City Hall will be open for voting 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 20 through June 24 and 8:30 a.m. to noon June 25.

Early voting officially began May 19 with a single polling place at the County Administration Building and will continue through June 27.

Voters who intend to cast their ballots on the day of the primary must do so at their assigned polling place or the County Clerk’s Office, which is a universal polling site. Because a number of precinct boundaries and polling places have changed since the last election, voters are strongly encouraged to double check their voting location by going to the county clerk’s website.

Those wishing to vote by mail still have time to apply for a ballot, but the County Clerk’s Office must receive the application no later than June 23. A vote-by-mail ballot application can also be obtained by visiting the County Clerk’s Office or online at mchenrycountyil.gov.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be mailed in, delivered in person or dropped off at any time at the secure ballot drop box in front of the County Administration Building. Drop boxes will also be available at the McHenry Township Office, Lake in the Hills Village Hall and Algonquin Township Office in the voting room. Ballots must be postmarked no later than June 28 to be counted.