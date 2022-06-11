Sustainable Staffing’s Harvard office to mark grand opening with music, food

Sustainable Staffing – the recent winner of the 2021 Outstanding Business of the Year award from the Harvard Chamber of Commerce and Industry – will host a party Thursday to mark its grand opening.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday followed music, food, activities and prizes until 5 p.m. at the company’s Harvard office at 100 Admiral Drive, Unit B.

Sustainable Staffing Inc. has been located in Harvard for six years and moved into its new location at 100 Admiral Drive, Unit B, on April 22.

The event is planned in conjunction with World Refill Day, a global campaign to prevent plastic pollution. Attendees can bring their own reusable drink containers for use during the event.

Music will be provided by Harvard Broadcasting’s WHIW-LP 101.3 FM from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Alfredo’s Taco Truck will be on site for free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

Sustainable Staffing will also hold drawings for free gas gift cards, and a grand prize drawing for a SodaStream sparkling water maker is scheduled for 2 p.m.