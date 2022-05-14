May 14, 2022
Local News

Sustainable Staffing Inc. named Harvard’s Outstanding Business of the Year

By Shaw Local News Network
Sustainable Staffing Inc.’s Harvard office was the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Business of the Year award from the Harvard Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Pictured from left to right is Guadalupe Diaz, Xavier Calle, Sustainable Staffing Inc. owner Mary McBride, Nancy Aparicio, Rena Garcia and Julisa Wilhite.

Sustainable Staffing Inc.’s Harvard office was the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Business of the Year award from the Harvard Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The award was announced at the recent 92nd annual Harvard Chamber of Commerce dinner held at the Stratford Banquet Hall.

The award is presented annually to recognize an outstanding business in the Harvard community, according to a news release. Nominations and winners are selected by members of the Harvard Chamber of Commerce.

Sustainable Staffing Inc. has been located in Harvard for six years and moved into its new location at 710 Brink St. on April 22. The company drives and supports sustainable initiatives, nonprofits and community events.