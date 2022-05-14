Sustainable Staffing Inc. named Harvard’s Outstanding Business of the Year

Sustainable Staffing Inc.’s Harvard office was the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Business of the Year award from the Harvard Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The award was announced at the recent 92nd annual Harvard Chamber of Commerce dinner held at the Stratford Banquet Hall.

The award is presented annually to recognize an outstanding business in the Harvard community, according to a news release. Nominations and winners are selected by members of the Harvard Chamber of Commerce.

Sustainable Staffing Inc. has been located in Harvard for six years and moved into its new location at 710 Brink St. on April 22. The company drives and supports sustainable initiatives, nonprofits and community events.