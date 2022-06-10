McHenry Lions Club launches annual meat raffle fundraiser

The McHenry Lions Club launched its second annual meat raffle fundraiser this month.

Winners of the raffle will receive gift cards from Angelo’s Fresh Market in McHenry, according to a news release.

Tickets are $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20. The drawing will take place July 16 at Fiesta Days’ Art and Street Fair. Winners do not be present at the drawing.

Proceeds from the meat raffle will provide funds to purchase eyeglasses and hearing aids; send vision-impaired students to camp; and provide vision screenings through the Lions of Illinois Foundation.

For more information regarding the purchase of raffle tickets or membership in the McHenry Lions Club, contact Gary Peterson at 630-809-7633.