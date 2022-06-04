Your guide to summer in McHenry County: Farmers markets

Many McHenry County farmers markets have begun their summer season, and more are on track to join them.

The summer fun is set to continue with festivals, free concerts, outdoor movies and other events across the county.

The Northwest Herald has three articles to provide a taste of what to expect this summer, including this one. To find a list of festivals and other events, click here, and for a list of summer concerts and other reoccurring community events, go here.

Also, keep checking the Northwest Herald for its weekly 5 Things to Do in McHenry County feature, which will provide up-to-date information the week of events and will highlight events not included here. The Northwest Herald also will publish a separate guide ahead of Independence Day.

A community calendar is available online at nwherald.com under Event Calendar.

Cary: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting this weekend and running through Sept. 25 in the Metra parking lot, 100 W. Main St.

Downtown Crystal Lake: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays starting June 18 and running through Sept. 24 in Depot Park next to the downtown Crystal Lake Metra station. In addition to traditional vendors, the market will host activities and crafts for kids as well as garden and outdoor art vendors.

The Dole Farmers Market+ in Crystal Lake: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30 on the front lawn of the Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road. No market will be held June 26 or July 3. Details about special promos, live music, children’s activities, food trucks and bar specials will be available each week at farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Huntley: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through Oct. 1 at the Town Square, Coral and Church streets.

Special events throughout the summer include an antique farm equipment display June 11; Helen Keller Day sponsored by the Huntley Lion’s Club on June 25; a family fun day with entertainment, free kids games, food and an ice cream social for Special Olympics on July 2; Public Works Day with a touch-a-truck event July 16; Christmas in July with free kids games and a visit from Santa Claus from 10 a.m. to noon July 23; a free petting zoo from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 20; and Fall Fun Day to mark the final weekly summer market Oct. 1 with free pumpkin-decorating for kids.

McHenry’s Pearl Street Market: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 22 at Veterans Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St. In addition to selling homemade and homegrown goods, including soaps, succulents, pies, vegetables and beer, the market features live music each Thursday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

A schedule of performances and food vendors is available at linktr.ee/PearlStreetMarket.

Spring Grove: 8 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of each month through October at the downtown park at Main and Blivin streets.

Woodstock: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 22 on the historic Woodstock Square. The market is a producer market, meaning everything sold must be either made or grown by the person selling it. Live music will take the bandstand from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day of the market.

