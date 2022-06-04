June 04, 2022
Lake in the Hills attorney appointed to Illinois Supreme Court committee

By Shaw Local News Network

The Illinois Supreme Court appointed Lake in the Hills-based attorney Heather Kroencke to the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism.

Kroencke is a partner at Zanck, Coen, Wright & Saladin in Crystal Lake, where she focuses her practice on estate planning, estate administration and real estate, according to a news release.

“Heather is actively involved in serving her community, dedicated to the commission’s mission, and has a demonstrated commitment to expanding access to justice,” Commission on Professionalism Chair Martin Sinclair said in a statement. “She is already familiar with the benefits of lawyer mentoring, having served as a mentee in the commission’s mentoring program.

The Commission on Professionalism is tasked by the Illinois Supreme Court with promoting civility, professionalism, integrity, well-being and diversity, equity, and inclusion among the lawyers and judges of the state, according to the release.

As a commissioner, Kroencke will be helping to guide this work primarily through education and outreach.

Within McHenry County, Kroencke also is a council member for the Northwestern Medicine Memorial Foundation Northwest Region Philanthropic Leadership Council, a graduate of Leadership Greater McHenry County, and a board member for Deerhaven.

