Pioneer Road bridge near Richmond down to one lane due to structural deterioration

The Pioneer Road bridge in Richmond Township will be partially closed until the bridge can be rehabilitated or replaced, McHenry County Division of Transportation said.

The bridge over Nippersink Creek just north of the McHenry County Conservation District’s Pioneer Road canoe landing has was reduced to one lane because of structural deterioration on its west side, according to a news release that described the closure as long term.

Delineators to reduce the bridge’s travel width will be installed along with warning and yield signs, the county said. There is no weight restriction on the bridge.

