Dairy plant in Harvard to close by July

A dairy plant in Harvard informed workers that it will close its doors by July 9, the company said.

The plant, which is under NDSM Holdings LLC, told employees, vendors and customers that it will be ceasing operation, according to a news release from the company.

The plant is located at 6303 Maxon Road and was previously owned by Dean Foods. After the company went into bankruptcy and was acquired by Dairy Farmers of America in April 2020, a judge ordered the new owner to sell the Harvard plant and another in De Pere, Wisconsin.

NDSM Holdings produces Dean’s branded milk and other dairy products using locally sourced milk, according to its website. Dean’s is a registered trademark of Dairy Farmers of America, and NDSM Holdings is a licensed user of the brand for the products produced in Illinois and Wisconsin.

In addition to the Harvard plant’s closure, fresh fluid milk production at the manufacturing plant in De Pere, Wisconsin, will also cease operation, along with an office in Franklin Park, NDSM Holdings said in the release. Sour cream operations will continue at the De Pere facility.

“This change will impact the production and distribution of various brand-named milk products distributed across Illinois and Wisconsin,” the company said in the release.

The company will assist affected employees with pay and job search assistance, the release states.

The company did not provide an answer on how many employees would be impacted and whether they notified the state. State law requires companies with at least 75 full-time employees to notify the state of pending plant closures or mass layoffs. The Harvard plant was not included in any of the state’s reports so far this year.

NDSM Holdings is a joint venture between New Dairy Opco LLC and Select Milk Producers Inc.