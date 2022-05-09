McHenry-based Miller Formless earns 2022 Concrete Contractor Top Products Award

Miller Formless’ M-6040 slipform paving machine was named a Top Products Award winner by Concrete Contractor, a nationally recognized magazine serving concrete construction professionals.

Innovation and dependability were critical factors in selection the awards, which represent the industry’s most popular and efficient products, according to a news release.

The M-6040, first introduced to the U.S. market in spring 2021, is designed to be one of the world’s most versatile and productive concrete slipform paving solutions, McHenry-based Miller Formless said in the release. It’s used to construct roads, bridge decks and airport runways.