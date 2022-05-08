Leadership Greater McHenry County announces youth class of 2023

Leadership Greater McHenry County announced its Youth Class of 2023.

The program is in its sixth year and pairs students from every high school in the county with a community member or Leadership Greater McHenry County alum for eight months.

The goal is to build the students’ community awareness and knowledge while developing leadership skills so that the students are empowered and motivated to become involved and committed to the community, according to the organization.

This year’s class includes Rileigh Gaddini of Alden-Hebron, Megan Streit of Cary-Grove, Alexis Harney of Crystal Lake Central, Lily Huang of Crystal Lake South, Annette Cruz-Barahona of Dundee-Crown, Brenda Sanchez of Harvard, Nicolette Radzinski of Huntley, Megan Uehlein of Jacobs, Kate Gunderson of Johnsburg, Natalia Rodriguez of Marengo, Fiona Morris of Marian Central, Alexa Munoz of McHenry, Ella Pipes of Richmond-Burton, Mason Mendoza of Woodstock and Claire Miranda of Woodstock North.