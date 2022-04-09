Huntley wind ensemble, Marian Central symphonic band to perform at state festival

The Huntley High School wind ensemble and Marian Central Catholic High School symphonic band are among 35 schools that will perform at the 2022 Illinois SuperState Concert Band Festival next month.

The festival will take place May 6 and 7 at the Krannert Center for Performing Arts at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

In order to be considered for selection, bands were required to submit an audio recording of their performances, which were then considered by educators in the music field.

Kevin Krivosik, director of the wind ensemble and band at Huntley High School, said in a statement that he is most proud of his students’ optimism and work ethic throughout the year.

“Everyone is working harder than ever to make great music with one another because we are finally able to. I couldn’t ask for anything else [from my students] but to be the best musician they can be, and they’re doing more than just that,” Krivosik said.