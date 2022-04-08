Mobile drivers’ services events set for April in Fox Lake, West Dundee

Mobile drivers’ services will take place this April in Fox Lake and West Dundee, local legislators said.

The mobile DMV events, hosted by state Sens. Craig Wilcox and Donald DeWitte, are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 at the Fox Lake Recreation Center, 71 Nippersink Boulevard in Fox Lake, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 26 at DeWitte’s District Office, 641 S. Eighth St. in West Dundee.

Services at both events will include driver’s license and state ID card renewals, replacement and corrections; free state IDs for seniors aged 65 and older; license plate renewal stickers; organ and tissue donor registration; voter registration; and vision screenings, according to news releases.