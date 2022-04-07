Environmental Defenders of McHenry County presents awards at annual dinner

The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County held its annual dinner last month at McHenry Country Club to raise money to support the nonprofit’s four paid summer interns.

WGN-TV Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling was the guest speaker and gave a speech about climate change.

During the dinner, five awards were presented, according to a news release.

The Theta Award went to Small Waters Education for its work on advocating for, creating and helping to maintain native gardens for schools.

The winners of the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County's Business Award, Linda Anderson and Peter Wisniewski from Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard, pose with Tom Skilling on Sunday March 13, 2022, at the McHenry Country Club. (Provided by Environmental Defenders of McHenry County)

The Government Award was presented to McHenry County Division of Transportation for its leadership in coupling environmental sustainability with a safe and efficient transportation system, installing signage for streams and their watersheds, offering McRide and pursuing “complete streets” to provide options for people to bike, walk and use transit to move around the county.

The Business Award was given to Julie Ann’s Custard for using compostable containers and packaging, sourcing ingredients locally and offering vegan options.

Larry Baum was awarded Volunteer of the Year for taking over the reins to help operate the Defenders’ Styrofoam collection program and thinking of ways to improve the process.

The Young Defender award was given to Mac Hansen for volunteering at the Green Spot Book Store.