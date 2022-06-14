Gwen Casten, daughter of U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, has died

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, died Monday morning, his office announced.

Details about her passing weren’t released.

“The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time,” the statement from Casten’s office said.

A spokesman for the Downers Grove Democrat, who serves the 6th Ditrict, declined to comment further.

Gwen Casten had been an intern on her father’s reelection campaign in 2020. Earlier this month, she appeared in a digital ad touting her father’s legislative priorities.

Also this month, Casten said in an interview with Newsy that Gwen, in response to mass shootings at schools, had organized a program in which teens were taught how to treat gunshot wounds.

“I both have tremendous pride that my daughter took the initiative to organize that, and tremendous shame that we as a country are making it the responsibility of ... kids to do what sitting United States senators do not have the courage to do themselves,” said Casten, an outspoken gun-control advocate.

Sean Casten is running for a third term in Congress. He’s facing U.S. Rep. Marie Newman of La Grange and Nicor Gas operation mechanic Charles Hughes of Chicago in the June 28 Democratic primary. Newman now serves the 3rd District but chose to run in the 6th after congressional district borders were redrawn last year.

“My heart breaks for the Casten family for the devastating loss of their daughter,” Newman said Monday night. “My prayers are with Sean, Kara, and the entire Casten family,”

Six Republican candidates are running in the GOP primary.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220613/gwen-casten-daughter-of-us-rep-sean-casten-has-died