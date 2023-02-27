Harvard School District 50 to host event for real estate agents

Harvard School District 50 will host an event Tuesday where local real estate agents can learn about the programs and opportunities the district offers.

The event, which runs 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Harvard High School, 1103 N. Jefferson St., is the first such event hosted by the district, according to a news release.

Real estate agents will be able to meet with administrators, teachers, and students and the event will include a presentation, question-and-answer session, a tour of the newly renovated facilities at the high school, and lunch prepared by high school culinary students.