February 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperNewsletterObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Harvard School District 50 to host event for real estate agents

Real estate agents can tour newly renovated facilities at Harvard High School

By Shaw Local News Network
Harvard High School at 1103 N. Jefferson St. is photographed on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

A file photo of Harvard High School, 1103 N. Jefferson St. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com)

Harvard School District 50 will host an event Tuesday where local real estate agents can learn about the programs and opportunities the district offers.

The event, which runs 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Harvard High School, 1103 N. Jefferson St., is the first such event hosted by the district, according to a news release.

Real estate agents will be able to meet with administrators, teachers, and students and the event will include a presentation, question-and-answer session, a tour of the newly renovated facilities at the high school, and lunch prepared by high school culinary students.